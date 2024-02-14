Invaluable 'national treasure' stolen from Colorado storage unit

Climate activists throw soup at glass protecting Mona Lisa in Paris
The gold-framed painting of George Washington was created in the 1800s, making it hard to estimate its value because of its historical significance.
This sounds like a familiar movie plot. Police in Colorado are on the hunt for a "national treasure" that was stolen from a storage facility last month.
In a Facebook statement, the Englewood Police Department said an invaluable historical painting depicting George Washington was taken from a storage facility in the 3300 block of South Santa Fe Drive, just south of Denver.
The theft likely occurred on Jan. 10, police said.
The gold-framed painting is 24 inches by 30 inches and was created in the early 1800s, making it hard to estimate its actual value because of its historical significance, according to police.
The FBI’s Denver Field Office is assisting Englewood Police in the investigation. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for tips on the theft of the painting or the painting’s location.
