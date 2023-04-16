watch live
Movies

In Real Life: Next Gen Stunts

Powering Hollywood's flashiest films behind the scenes, stunt workers push for better — and safer — working conditions.

Scripps News
By Casey Mendoza
April 16, 2023

A new generation of Hollywood stunt workers are changing the industry from the ground up. 

Featuring the stunt team behind "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and hosted by Scripps News' pop culture correspondent Casey Mendoza, this documentary shows the behind-the-scenes reality for a new crop of stunt workers making Hollywood's biggest hits.

