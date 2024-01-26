IRS to launch taxpayer-funded pilot tax-filing program

Treasury secretary pushes 'historic' economy, tries to improve outlook
An overwhelming majority of Americans think the economy is headed in the wrong direction. The Biden administration is trying to change perceptions.LEARN MORE
The Internal Revenue Service says the taxpayer-funded program will open on a limited basis — first to state and federal employees in some areas.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is launching a new tax-filing pilot program that won't come at any extra cost to taxpayers, on a limited basis and available only to some in certain areas to start.
Taxpayers who qualify — starting with state and federal government employees in certain localities — will be able to use the taxpayer-funded program when tax filing season begins on Jan. 29.
The new government-run program for filing returns is called Direct File, and it will open up to government employees with specific tax-filing situations in 12 U.S. states.
An overwhelming majority of Americans think the economy is headed in the wrong direction. The Biden administration is trying to change perceptions.LEARN MORE
The IRS says it will open up the feature to taxpayers in other categories in February and March to offer access to some in the private sector in those same 12 states where the initial pilot program will launch.
The agency says filers will get step-by-step guidance, the ability to file federal returns without any additional cost, "real-time"support online, service in Spanish and English, and the ability to access the service on smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.
There is the possibility that services like this from the IRS could remove the need to pay for tax preparation services in the private sector.
California, Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, South Dakota, New Hampshire, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and Wyoming will be some of the first states to have access to Direct File.
The IRS has been able to make updates to services and staffing, in part, because of an $80 billion dollar 10-year funding allocation stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Internal Revenue Service has said it was focusing attention in recent tax seasons on the wealthy to collect millions of dollars in back taxes.
This comes as Alaska and United are making accommodations for passengers who don't feel comfortable riding on the newly inspected Max 9 jets.
The White House said Friday that the economic and environmental rules governing gas exports are now years out of date.
The railroad now estimates the total costs related to the East Palestine derailment will top $1.1 billion, but that total will only continue to grow.
This comes as Alaska and United are making accommodations for passengers who don't feel comfortable riding on the newly inspected Max 9 jets.
Lately, there's been some questionable conduct from members in Congress. Is there still room for decorum on Capitol Hill?
The victims ranged in age from 7 to 97, but more than two-thirds were in their 60s or older, according to Maui police’s list of known victims.