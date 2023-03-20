Is New York prepared for unrest amid possible Trump arrest?

DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won't intimidate office
Security efforts are unique in that they will also involve the FBI and Secret Service, because of the involvement of a former president.
New York City is on high alert pending the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump for an alleged hush money payment.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the $130,000 payment, allegedly made by Trump and his business associates to adult film star Stormy Daniels back in 2016. It could be a violation of New York state business practices.
Much like when he called on supporters to rally against the claims that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election in 2020, Trump is again asking loyalists to protest. Given that the prior messaging led to the Capitol insurrection on January 6, the city doesn't want to take any chances.
Multiple agencies are involved in plans to protect the city. While the NYPD will have a heavy presence, the situation is unique in that it concerns a former president, and also a leading candidate for president in 2024. Security efforts will therefore also include both the FBI and the Secret Service. The NYPD will handle most of the arrests arising from any unrest.
Some rallies have been scheduled for Monday evening in lower Manhattan.
Should Trump be arrested, it would mark the first time a former president has ever been indicted.
