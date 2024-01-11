Is Trump's absence felt in Iowa ahead of the caucuses?

Trump fumes in court during New York fraud trial speech
Trump took shots at New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that the trial is politically motivated.
Donald Trump Jr. campaigned on his father's behalf in Iowa on Thursday. Supporters told they weren't worried about Donald Trump's absence.
While former President Trump was in Iowa Wednesday for a Fox News town hall, he later left for New York to appear at a civil fraud trial.
That theme may continue for much of the next year if the demands of multiple legal cases keep him off the campaign trail.
Donald Trump Jr. campaigned on his father's behalf in Iowa on Thursday.
"We've got to treat Monday as though we're 10 points back," Trump Jr. said. "Let's make sure everyone shows up. Call all your friends."
Trump supporters told Scripps News they aren't worried about Trump's presence — or absence — in Iowa as the caucuses approach.
Polls in Iowa have been fairly consistent, showing former president Trump in a comfortable lead. But the Trump campaign has warned voters against complacency, telling them to treat Monday as a competitive race.
Turnout — and the weather — could still be a huge factor on caucus night. Forecasts show high temperatures may top out below zero on Monday, which may depress attendance.
