Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly blast in Iran

Netanyahu says Gaza war on Hamas will go on for 'many more months'
Israel's unprecedented air and ground offensive has killed more than 21,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 55,000 others.LEARN MORE
The explosions happened in the city of Kerman during an event honoring the slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
The Islamic State claims it was behind Wednesday's blasts in Iran that left at least 84 people dead.
In a post on Telegram, reviewed by The New York Times, the terrorist organization said the attack was a "dual martyrdom operation."
The explosions happened in the city of Kerman during an event honoring the slain Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He was killed in a 2020 U.S. airstrike.
The two militants involved in the blasts in Iran reportedly approached Soleimani's tomb before detonating bombs that were strapped to their bodies.
In addition to the 84 people who were killed, another 284 were wounded, Iranian officials said.
Aaron Y. Zelin, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, theorized that the Islamic State likely wanted Iran to blame Israel for the attack so it could take advantage of a wider conflict in the region.
“This falls under the modus operandi of IS, especially since it was such a mass casualty attack,” Zelin told The Associated Press. “They are kind of like the Joker. They want to see the world burn. They don’t care how it happens as long as it benefits them.”
Iran has not commented on the Islamic State's claim that it was behind the attack. Officials had previously called the attack an act of terrorism.
Israel's unprecedented air and ground offensive has killed more than 21,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 55,000 others.LEARN MORE
At least 141 people were also wounded as explosions struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
U.S. military conducted airstrikes in Iraq overnight in response to an Iranian-backed militia's drone attack on American troops.
The 18-year-old was arrested before he could board the first leg of an overseas trip, where he was hoping to support the terrorist group.
Microsoft hasn't revealed which computer brands will have the Copilot key, but Dell was the first to show it on their new XPS laptops.
Golden retriever Leo was reportedly running in front of his owners who were on a hike when he fell about 300 feet.
In a new suit, two women who say they were contestants on an all-female competition series in 2003 say Nigel Lythgoe sexually assaulted them.