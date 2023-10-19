Israeli hostage's partner speaks about her life and kidnapping

Drones attack US military base used to train against Islamic State
Drones hit a military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence, causing minor injuries.LEARN MORE
Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman was taken by Hamas at the Nova Israeli music festival and is believed to be held in Gaza.
By Thursday Israel had hit the Gaza Strip hard with airstrikes, including in the south where Palestinians were told to flee for safety to avoid bombardment in the north.
Hospitals in Gaza remained overwhelmed as medical supplies, fuel and fresh water resources appeared to be running out.
The event that sparked the Israeli military's forceful sustained attack on what it has identified as Hamas strongholds was an attack by Hamas on Israel soil.
Noam Alon, the partner of Israeli hostage Inbar Haiman, spoke to Scripps News about the circumstances surrounding Haiman's kidnapping, and said he believes she is still being held in Gaza.
Haiman was abducted while attending the Nova Israeli music festival just days ago.
Alon talked about Haiman, her character and life. He says he doesn't know where she is being held in Gaza and "can only hope" her kidnappers are treating her like a "human being."
Alon says he and his family have not heard any updates about her well-being or whereabouts.
He pleaded for the release of the other hostages that Israel says Hamas took.
Alon said he hopes the Israeli military will not risk any of the hostages' lives or do anything to put them in further danger.
U.S. intelligence assessments estimate that there has been a "staggering loss of life" so far in this conflict, within a span of just days.
Thousands of students from coast to coast have participated in rallies over the last two weeks in support of both Israelis and Palestinians.
The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza through airstrikes in retaliation for a devastating Hamas rampage.
Even after Israel told Palestinians to head to what it called "safe zones" in the south, strikes have continued across Gaza.
While inflation slowed compared to a year ago, the economy is growing faster than the Fed anticipated, Powell said at a luncheon Thursday.
The USS Carney was operating in the Red Sea, which runs between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa, when it recognized the potential threat.
Police say a GameStop employee shot a man in the torso who was stealing merchandise from a Florida store.