600 killed in Israel following unprecedented Hamas incursion

Israeli media outlets report that the death toll from Hamas' incursion into Israel reached 600 on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

The figure was reported by The Kan public broadcaster, Channel 12, and newspapers Haaretz and Times of Israel, AP said.

Another 2,000 in Israel have been wounded.

There has been no official confirmation of numbers on the Israeli side since the fighting began early Saturday morning, when Hamas hit Israel with a surprise attack. Hamas launched thousands of rockets and took in Israeli captives, including women, children and the elderly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since declared war against the Palestinian militant group, as he called for a mass army mobilization.

Palestinian officials said more than 300 have been killed in Gaza, according to AP.

This comes as fighting between the two sides continued into a second day.

It is not clear how many of the deaths are soldiers or militants, and how many are civilians — but civilians on both sides have surely been paying the price. Israeli television aired distraught family members begging for help finding relatives who were taken captive or missing. In Gaza, residents fled their homes to escape the violence. Israel flattened residential buildings in Gaza in a series of strikes.

"Responsibility for everything that's happening for the dead, for the butchered men, women and children and soldiers in Israel — and for the Palestinian civilians — lies squarely with Hamas," said international spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces Jonathan Conricus. "They started, they are the aggressors, we are responding to their aggression and we are defending ourselves against their aggression."

All eyes are on whether Israel will launch a ground attack on Gaza next. Netanyahu vowed Hamas will pay an "unprecedented price."

Israel has opened a missing persons command center for friends and family members to register people who are unaccounted for. The U.S. is also working to verify reports of dead and missing Americans.

The fighting is the deadliest attack on Israel in decades.