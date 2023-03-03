Japan discovers more than 7,000 islands that were unaccounted for

Volcanic eruption forms baby island in the Pacific Ocean
Japan just gained a lot more land mass.
The country recounted the number of islands in its territory for the first time in nearly four decades, and found it has over 7,000 more than initially believed.
Using digital mapping, the Geopolitical Information Authority of Japan determined it had a total of 14,125 islands. That's 7,273 more than Japan's Coat Guard counted in 1987.
The definition of "island" is based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of Sea, but there isn't an international agreement on how nations count their islands.
Overall, Japan detected more than 120,000 different pieces of land, but only considered the ones that had a circumference over one-tenth of a kilometer — about 328 feet.
