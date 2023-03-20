'Ted Lasso' visits the White House to meet with Biden

Jason Sudeikis and other cast members from the hit Apple TV show “Ted Lasso” will visit the White House on Monday to discuss mental health, the Biden administration announced.

The cast members will meet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden for a private event Monday afternoon.

They will discuss “the importance of addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being,” the White House said.

“The president has made addressing the mental health crisis a core pillar of his Unity Agenda,” the White House said in a release. “His strategy is focused on training more providers, making care more affordable and accessible, and creating healthier and safer communities, including online.”

The third season of “Ted Lasso” was released last week. The show has tackled mental health in previous seasons.

How effective are mental health apps? Researchers at the University of New England looked at five different apps to see how effective they were in reducing symptoms of anxiety. LEARN MORE

“In regard to the mental health stuff, it was just there. It’s been there forever, but it’s really come up a lot in just knowing where the characters were headed and how important it is to work on yourself to help your team,” Sudeikis told Us Weekly in 2021. “And I think that we were trying to explore that and personify it in a way and kind of Trojan horse that there’s bigger issues in this fun, silly little comedy show.”

The White House was preparing for Monday’s meeting by placing a “BELIEVE” sign above a doorway into the Oval Office. The sign was frequently used as a meme by the titular character, whose positivity sometimes overwhelmed players and staff.