Actor Jeremy Renner Hospitalized, Critical After Snow-Plowing Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner Undergoes Surgery After Snow Plow Accident
A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old "Avengers" star is stable in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.LEARN MORE
A representative for Renner, 51, said the actor is being treated for serious injuries.
“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday.
A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old "Avengers" star is stable in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.LEARN MORE
Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.
The actor has a home in Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Renner was injured in Reno and was flown to a hospital. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff's office is investigating, according to the release.Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.
He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.
“The Avengers" in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel's grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
The phrase has been driving conversations lately, even though it refers to a timeless form of favoritism.By Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old "Avengers" star is stable in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday.By Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Barbara Walters was a heroic presence on TV, leading the way for women in news and placing the world's most prominent people in front of her audience.By AP
Roughly $5.5 million was donated in the first 24 hours after his injury. And the number is climbing.By Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
Forecasters warned of winds gusts up to 60 mph, heavy downpours, flooding, downed trees and power outages in parts of northern California.By Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Santos wasn't the only incoming representative to announce they had been sworn in. At least three other GOP lawmakers issued a nearly identical.By Alex Brandon / AP