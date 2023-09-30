Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday celebrated early by many

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter commemorate 77th wedding anniversary
They are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.LEARN MORE
Hundreds of people in Atlanta enjoyed video tributes to Carter by celebrities, doll-making, trivia rounds and cake!
Former President Jimmy Carter is about to reach an incredible milestone—he's turning a whopping 99 years old this Sunday, and the celebrations have already kicked off!
The White House honored President Jimmy Carter with a three-tiered red, white, and blue wooden cake topped with 39 candles, representing his role as the 39th president of the United States. This symbolic installation will remain in place throughout the weekend, serving as a visual tribute to President Carter and his contributions to the nation.
To avoid potential disruptions due to a government shutdown, the celebrations at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta were moved from Sunday to Saturday.
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed video tributes to Carter by celebrities, doll-making, trivia rounds showcasing lesser-known facts about his life, and reflections on the evolving world.
A 99-cent ticket granted museum access, which included a replica of Carter's 1977–1981 Oval Office. Early birds received a green-themed birthday cake, symbolizing Carter's 1975 environmental campaign.
After the worry about a possible government shutdown was resolved on Saturday night, the festivities at the Carter Library & Museum will continue Sunday.
There will also be a naturalization ceremony at the Carter Center, where 99 new U.S. citizens will be honored.
The Carter family will have a private and quiet celebration in Plains, Georgia.
They are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.LEARN MORE
Charges against the four officers stem from an incident that took place in 2020 inside a Baton Rouge police department bathroom.
Since Sen. Dianne Feinstein's passing, hundreds in San Francisco gathered at City Hall for a memorial, leaving personal messages.
Authorities said that about 500 residents within a one-mile radius of the crash site were evacuated.
Charges against the four officers stem from an incident that took place in 2020 inside a Baton Rouge police department bathroom.
The bill prevents a shutdown by providing temporary funding for the federal government until Nov. 17.
Since Sen. Dianne Feinstein's passing, hundreds in San Francisco gathered at City Hall for a memorial, leaving personal messages.