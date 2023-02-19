Jimmy Carter's legacy extends far beyond the White House
Jimmy Carter, at 98, is the longest living president — and the one to have the longest post-presidency.
Former President Jimmy Carter may be most well-known for his presidency, but it’s the years after that may ultimately leave the biggest legacy.
Carter, at 98, is the longest living president — and the one to have the longest post presidency. He dedicated himself to causes around the world in the more than four decades after he left the White House.
Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' in spring
His replacement will be co-host Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos.By Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC via AP
Wife of Chiefs player gives birth to twins on Super Bowl Sunday
Christina Allegretti, wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, gave birth to twins around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in Chicago.By Ed Zurga / AP
FBI searches former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home
Agents found another document with classified markings, according to a spokesperson for Pence.By Michael Conroy / AP
Top Stories
Air and water safety in East Palestine, Ohio is still unknown
Chemicals spilled after the train derailment in Ohio have locals wondering if their land is safe.By Gene J. Puskar / AP
Ukraine: Impacts of Invasion
Bellingcat and Scripps News explore the human costs of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues to rage in eastern Europe.By Scripps News
Blinken: China's balloon incursion 'must never happen again'
Blinken had canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident.By Petr David Josek / AP