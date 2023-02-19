Personalities

Jimmy Carter's legacy extends far beyond the White House

Jimmy Carter, at 98, is the longest living president — and the one to have the longest post-presidency.

Jimmy Carter's legacy extends far beyond the White House
Branden Camp / AP
Article by Alexandra Miller
SMS
February 19, 2023

Former President Jimmy Carter may be most well-known for his presidency, but it’s the years after that may ultimately leave the biggest legacy. 

Carter, at 98, is the longest living president — and the one to have the longest post presidency. He dedicated himself to causes around the world in the more than four decades after he left the White House. 