Jimmy Kimmel says Hollywood strikes inspired him to not retire

Proposal to end Hollywood writers strike met with repulsion
Writers have been on strike since May, but the first counterproposal to come from the industry was quickly decried by the union.LEARN MORE
Kimmel said he had a change of heart when he realized, for him, "it's kind of nice to work." It was unclear if he could have broken his contract.
Jimmy Kimmel said on his Spotify podcast that he had recently thought about going into retirement despite having signed a three-year contract with ABC in 2022. But, he said, the Hollywood strike inspired him to hold off because he says he suddenly realized, "it's kind of nice to" just "work."
Kimmel said on his "Strike Force Five" streaming show, "I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started," signaling that he could have been thinking about breaking that contract with the network.
"Now I realize, oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work," he said.
Writers have been on strike since May, but the first counterproposal to come from the industry was quickly decried by the union.LEARN MORE
The exact terms of Kimmel's contract with ABC are unclear, but it was renewed with the latest signature, Variety reported.
Members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May after their union was not successful in agreeing on new terms during contract negotiations for Hollywood studios and streaming platforms.
In late August, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers released a proposed contract with writers. The two sides hope to end an impasse that has kept the TV and film industries on hold this year.
Tickets are now on sale. Prices for each adult ticket will be $19.89, and a child's ticket will be priced at $13.13.
The lawsuit claims that as a result of these alleged assaults, the woman contracted human papillomavirus, also known as HPV.
Oliver Anthony Music blew up on the internet and on the Billboard charts, and that rise has thrust him into political controversy.
A district judge in Texas temporarily blocked a new law from taking effect. Plaintiffs said it would have suppressed their First Amendment rights.
Virginia's health department announced the state is seeing an outbreak of meningococcal disease, which can cause meningitis and death.
AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas sits at $3.82. It's tied for record prices for this time of year.