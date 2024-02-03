President Joe Biden projected to win South Carolina Democratic primary

Will Black voters still support President Biden in 2024?
This time around, Black voters aren't very happy with the president, and that could spell trouble for Democrats in November.LEARN MORE
Biden was highly favored against others as he faced an easy win in the state, in a race that kicks off his party's nominating process.
Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project President Joe Biden will win the winner of the South Carolina Democratic primary.
An initial delegate estimate indicates President Biden will win 34 of South Carolina's 55 delegates.
President Biden faced what was described as an easy win in the Democratic primary in South Carolina. He faced off against Dean Phillips and Maryanne Williamson.
This win kicks off his party's nominating process. President Biden is running for a second term in the White House.
President Biden has campaigned on championing ideals that his campaign feels would empower Black voters who are credited with reviving his 2020 campaign.
This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.
Experts from Politico and Scripps News discuss what key issues President Biden's campaign appears to be hitting.
Arguing that voters of color should play a larger role in determining the Democratic nominee, Biden championed a calendar beginning in South Carolina.
