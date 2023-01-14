Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin Among Athletes Investing In Farming

How to become a millionaire by the time you retire
Athletes are buying land and leasing the land to farmers, earning a single-digit-percentage annual return on the investment.
A group of athletes is getting into the business of farming.
Two-dozen-or-so figures from across North America’s big four sports (MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL) pooled together roughly $5 million for agricultural investments.
The group includes big names like Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker, and more.
The first purchase? A 104-acre soy farm in Iowa.
And that's just the start, as the group is eyeing at least four more farms - including potential watermelon farms, in Oregon - over the next few years.
Ben Maddox, vice president and head of business development at AcreTrader – a company helping people invest in farming – joined Scripps News to talk more about how profitable this really is and if anyone can get into the farming business.
