Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner break silence on divorce

The famous "Game of Thrones" star and the Jonas Brothers singer are divorcing after four years of marriage.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence amid separation rumors.
The famous pair confirmed news of their divorce in a joint statement posted to Instagram.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement said. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Jonas, 34 filed to end his marriage with 27-year-old Turner in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court. The divorce filing says "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," according to The Associated Press.
The Jonas Brothers singer and "Game of Thrones" star got married in May 2019.
The couple had a daughter in 2020 and another last year.
Divorce documents say Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to AP. They had a prenuptial agreement, which Jonas expects to be upheld.
