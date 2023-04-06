John Travolta's 'Saturday Night Fever' suit hits the auction block
The iconic white suit is expected to fetch upwards of $200,000.
If you're a fan of classic Hollywood memorabilia, there's one piece hitting the auction block that might have you dancing.
The iconic white suit that was worn by John Travolta in the popular 1977 film "Saturday Night Fever" can be yours, but you'll definitely need some deep pockets.
The suit, which features a three-button jacket and flared trousers, was custom-made for Travolta for the film, and he wore it in several iconic scenes, including the famous dance sequence set to the Bee Gees' hit song "Stayin' Alive."
The suit became a symbol of the disco era and cemented Travolta's status as a style icon. He also earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance in the film.
It's being auctioned off as part of the "Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary" sale in California on April 22 and 23.
Bidding on the suit starts at $25,000, but it's estimated to fetch upwards of $200,000. It also comes with signed photos, lobby cards, and a copy of the DVD.
Other famous movie items being auctioned include a machete wielded by Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Marty McFly's hoverboard from "Back to the Future II," and Iron Man's helmet, worn by Robert Downey Jr. in "Captain America: Civil War."
