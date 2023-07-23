Jonas Vingegaard wins 2nd straight Tour de France

Fan taking selfie causes huge crash during Tour de France
Vingegaard warned his team not to do "anything stupid" this weekend as it was clear the race was essentially his to win.
For the second straight year, Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France.
The Danish rider beat Tadej Pogačar by 7 minutes and 29 seconds on Sunday.
Pogačar was the most recent back-to-back winner of the Tour de France, claiming titles in 2020 and 2021, and seen as Vingegaard's main rival.
Vingegaard drank champagne, wearing his yellow jersey, as he celebrated his latest win.
The Tour de France consists of 21 stages over 2,116 miles.
"It’s been a long journey, yet it went by so fast. Day after day, it was a super hard race with a super nice fight between me and Tadej," Vingegaard said.
With Vingegaard clearly in control going into the weekend, he reportedly told his team, “We have to be careful not to do anything stupid."
Pogačar won Saturday's stage, but still trailed Vingegaard by 7 minutes, which is virtually impossible to make up on the final stage.
After the victory, Vingegaard said he's already looking ahead to 2024.
"I hope to come back next year and see if I can take a 3rd win – or at least try! That’s my plan," he said.
