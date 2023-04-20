Judge delays former prosecutor's deposition to House panel

House Judiciary Committee escalates tension with NYC district attorney
Democrats say the hearing and the location are evidence of pro-Trump members of the House pressuring Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg
A former Manhattan prosecutor won't have to give a deposition for now as an appeals court mulls whether he must comply with the House Judiciary order.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg won a small legal battle early Thursday as he is suing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to fight a GOP subpoena of former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.
Pomerantz had overseen the district attorney's prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York. On Wednesday, a district court ruled that Pomerantz must comply with Jordan’s subpoena.
On Thursday, an appeals court gave Bragg and Pomerantz a brief stay, indicating that Pomerantz did not have to immediately comply with the subpoena. The appeals court noted that the stay does not reflect a judgment on the merits of the case.
Jordan and Bragg must file their briefs by Friday afternoon, with their replies coming by Saturday afternoon. It is unclear when the two sides will go before a judge.
Bragg accused Trump of concealing “damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.”
His office alleged three instances of Trump employing “catch and kill” schemes to conceal information. Those payments, according to Bragg, became illegal by allegedly making false entries in business records.
On Twitter, Bragg and House Republicans have traded jabs, with Republicans claiming Bragg has misused his office’s resources to go after Trump while violent crime goes unpunished in New York.
Jordan claimed that Pomerantz publicly criticized Bragg for failing to prosecute Trump.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claims he has received death threats following attacks from Republican lawmakers.
