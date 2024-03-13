Judge in Georgia election case dismisses some charges against Trump

Closing arguments heard in bid to remove Fani Willis from Trump case
Judge Scott McAfee says he still has work to do. He will deliver an initial ruling in the case within the next two weeks.LEARN MORE
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in an order that six of the counts in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.
But the order leaves intact other charges, and the judge wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges he dismissed.
The six charges in question have to do with soliciting elected officials to violate their oaths of office. That includes two charges related to the phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, on Jan. 2, 2021.
The case accuses Trump and 18 others of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
The ruling comes as McAfee is also considering a bid by defendants to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the case. Defendants have alleged that Willis has a conflict of interest because of her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.
Former President Donald Trump contends he is immune to prosecution for conduct he claims involved official acts during his tenure in office.
Trump is already subject to a gag order in his federal case in Washington charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
New court documents show numerous text messages and phone calls between Willis and a special prosecutor as early as 2021.
