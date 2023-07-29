Judge sets date for Trump's motion to dismiss DA from election probe

Georgia DA to announce possible charges in Trump probe this summer
Georgia DA Fani Willis asked law enforcement to prepare for increased security, as possible charges are expected this summer in a Trump probe.
Trump's lawyers previously filed a motion to disqualify Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis from a potential case over 2020 election interference.
A judge in Georgia has now set a hearing date for a motion by former President Donald Trump's lawyers to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the potential case over criminal interference in the 2020 election.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Senior Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster will hear the motion on August 10. He also directed both sides to submit their legal briefs by no later than August 8.
This comes as a possible indictment from the grand jury that could be handed down any day. Earlier this year, Willis said there would likely be a decision on an indictment in August.
