Judge to issue limited protective order in Trump Jan. 6 case

Judge Tanya Chutkan will issue a protective order for evidence in the Trump 2020 election interference case, but she said she’s leaning toward less restrictive rules than prosecutors requested, siding largely with the defense.

Former President Donald Trump has the right to free speech, the judge stated during the Friday hearing, but acknowledged that this right is not without limitations and that "the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules."

She intends to implement a limited protective order, restricting public release solely for materials categorized as "sensitive," including grand jury materials. But because the government labels the majority of evidence in the case as sensitive, she rejected the defense’s appeal to expand the scope of who can see discovery and redefine sensitive content.

"Without a protective order, a party could release information that could taint the jury pool, intimidate witnesses or others involved in some aspect of the case, or otherwise interfere with the process of justice," the judge said.

The protective order was issued by special counsel Jack Smith, in which Trump's legal team asserts that this order infringes upon his rights protected by the First Amendment, and aims to prevent the former president from publicly revealing evidence provided by the government and sets rules on what Trump and his team can do with the evidence they obtain.

Last week, prosecutors cited a Truth Social post by Trump in which he said he would be "coming after" those who "go after" him and expressed concerns about Trump revealing secret grand jury information, potentially intimidating witnesses, and causing harm.

This was Trump’s lawyers' first appearance before Judge Chutkan, who is known for sentencing over three dozen individuals linked to the Capitol insurrection.

Trump entered a not-guilty plea to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and impeding Congress' certification of Joe Biden's election win.

The hearing comes as prosecutors aim for a new trial date. In a court filing on Thursday, the special counsel asked that the trial begin on Jan. 2, 2024. Prosecutors estimate that the trial will take no longer than four to six weeks.