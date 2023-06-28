Judges in Tennessee, Kentucky block parts of trans youth care bans

Judge blocks Florida's Medicaid funding ban for transgender care
The ruling applies to the state's $38 billion Medicaid program, and affects the approximately 9,000 people who are transgender and enrolled in it.LEARN MORE
Both laws were scheduled to take effect within days, but now portions of them have been halted.
Federal judges blocked portions of bans on gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday.
In separate cases in both states, judges blocked parts of laws that would have prevented transgender youth from accessing hormone therapy and puberty blockers.
The plaintiffs in the Kentucky case were seven transgender minors and their parents. They sued the state officials who oversaw the bans on puberty blockers and hormones, saying the bans would have violated their rights and prevented parents from seeking medical care for their children.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said the judge's decision in that case "tramples the right" of lawmakers to set policy. He said the attorney general's office would keep fighting to enact the law, which was scheduled to go into effect on Thursday.
The ruling applies to the state's $38 billion Medicaid program, and affects the approximately 9,000 people who are transgender and enrolled in it.LEARN MORE
Tennessee's law was scheduled to take effect July 1. That law would have phased out medical treatments that were already underway and instituted $25,000 penalties for providers who violated its rules.
At least 20 states nationwide now have some level of ban on such gender-affirming care. North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday finalized a Republican-led bill that would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for minors, and bar state funds from going toward the treatments. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto the measure, though the North Carolina statehouse has veto-proof Republican majorities.
The percentage of Americans identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender has more than doubled in the last 10 years.
TomboyX was started more than 10 years ago when its founders wanted to create a gender-neutral line that fit both their bodies and their identities.
A federal judge issued a temporary injunction while a court weighs the constitutionality of a law severely restricting drag shows in Florida.
Air travel feels out of control lately, as if buying a plane ticket is a risky deal. Here are some ways to smooth out what can be a hectic transit.
An experimental forecast system is giving researchers more insight into where and when oceanic heat waves might occur.
Although the national average is down, some areas are significantly higher.