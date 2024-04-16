Justice Thomas returns to Supreme Court after 1-day absence

Supreme Court hears debate over charges against Trump, Jan. 6 rioters
Justices will consider whether the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding can be used against those who protested Joe Biden's election win.LEARN MORE
Chief Justice John Roberts announced on Monday that Clarence Thomas would be absent from the day's proceedings, without providing an explanation.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is back on the bench after an unexplained one-day absence.
Thomas, 75, was in his usual seat, to the right of Chief Justice John Roberts as the court met to hear arguments in a case about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Thomas has ignored calls from some progressive groups to step aside from cases involving Jan. 6 because his wife, Ginni, attended then-President Donald Trump's rally near the White House before protesters descended on the Capitol. Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist, also texted senior Trump administration officials in the weeks after the election offering support and reiterating her belief that there was widespread fraud in the election.
On Monday, Roberts announced Thomas' absence, without providing an explanation. Justices sometimes miss court, but participate remotely. Thomas did not take part in Monday's arguments.
He was hospitalized two years ago with an infection, causing him to miss several court sessions. He took part in the cases then, too.
Thomas is the longest serving of the current justices, joining the Supreme Court in 1991.
Justices will consider whether the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding can be used against those who protested Joe Biden's election win.LEARN MORE
Justices will consider whether the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding can be used against those who protested Joe Biden's election win.
The Supreme Court's decision means Idaho physicians can face up to 10 years in prison if they provide gender-affirming care to people under age 18.
Civil rights groups and free speech advocates have warned that the suit threatens the right to protest.
There were 4,349 book bans during the first half of this school year, according to statistics from PEN America.
Herzog, affectionately nicknamed "The White Rat," was an MLB manager for 18 seasons, winning three pennants and a World Series with the Cardinals.
Realtor.com data showed homes that are for sale during this week are taken off the market 17% faster than the average week.