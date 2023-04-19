K-pop star Moon Bin of group Astro dead at 25

Shutdown possible after Hollywood writers vote to strike
Unionized writers in Hollywood have voted to allow a strike, a possibility which looms as a deadline for an agreement with producers approaches.LEARN MORE
The K-pop star was found dead at his home in southern Seoul, South Korea. A cause of death wasn't immediately released, pending an autopsy.
K-pop star Moon Bin, a member of the popular group Astro, was found dead at his home in southern Seoul, South Korea.
He was 25.
Police said his body was found by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
His music label, Fantagio, said, “All Astro members, Fantagio colleagues, executives and employees who’ve been together for a long time are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock.”
The record company said in a statement on Instagram, "We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues attending."
The South Korean news agency Yonhap didn't give many more details on the circumstances surrounding Moon Bin's death. An autopsy would be performed to try and determine the cause.
The group's promoter announced on Twitter that the Moonbin & Sanha tour with a show on May 13 in Jakarta would be canceled, citing "unforeseen circumstances."
As the New York Times reported, there has been a recent series of Korean celebrities dying at a young age.
Two K-pop stars died in 2019. Those deaths included Sulli, who was determined to have died by suicide, and Goo Hara, who was found dead in her Seoul home six weeks later. Police labeled that death as a possible suicide.
Unionized writers in Hollywood have voted to allow a strike, a possibility which looms as a deadline for an agreement with producers approaches.LEARN MORE
Redding died after a battle with cancer, his sister announced Wednesday.
As AI-generated music has appeared on streaming platforms, Universal Music is said to be sending takedown requests, and requested that AI be blocked.
A Tampa-area superintendent went wild with Taylor Swift song titles to say attending her Eras Tour concert is not an excuse to miss school.
New legislation may push the mandatory retirement age for U.S. pilots two years later, to age 67.
An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data revealed that a large part of the Brazilian population in the U.S. identifies as Hispanic.
A look at how the current White House polices the border, as compared to the previous administration.