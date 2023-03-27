Kamala Harris embarks on weeklong Africa trip

Speaking in Ghana, Vice President Kamala Harris thanked leaders for their warm welcome and said she is excited about the future of Africa.

The vice president arrived Sunday for a weeklong journey through the continent to strengthen relations between the U.S. and Africa and offer support. Her next stop is Tanzania, followed by Zambia.

"We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring and very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on the continent of Africa," Harris said in a speech.

In a statement Monday, the White House said the administration intends to provide $139 million in bilateral assistance for Ghana in fiscal year 2024.

Harris said she is particularly invested in facilitating economic growth and opportunity — specifically through the empowerment of women and girls, youth entrepreneurship and digital inclusion. She also wants to help increase food security and support adaptation to the effects of climate change.

Harris plans to meet with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema on her trip.

"We will build on the previous meetings I have had with each of them to strengthen democracy and good governance, promote peace and security, build on long-term economic growth, and strengthen our business ties," said Harris.

The vice president said she will also meet with local entrepreneurs, artists, students and farmers to witness their innovation and creativity.