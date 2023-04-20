Kansas governor vetoes 2nd piece of abortion regulation legislation

For the second time in a week, the governor of Kansas is vetoing a piece of legislation involving reproductive rights.

The bill would have forced abortion clinics to tell patients that medical abortions can be stopped or reversed with an unproven drug cocktail.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly rejected the measure from the Republican-led legislature, which could still override the veto in a vote later this month.

Last year, the majority of Kansas voters voted to protect abortion rights under the state's constitution, something Kelly brought up after announcing Wednesday’s actions.

"In August, Kansans made clear that they believe personal health care decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor, not politicians in Topeka," Kelly said in a statement obtained by The Kansas City Star. "This bill would interfere with that relationship and, given the uncertain science behind it, could be harmful to Kansans’ health."

Just last week, Gov. Kelly vetoed House Bill 2313, or the Born-alive Infants Protection Act, which could hold doctors criminally and legally liable for failing to provide care to infants who are born alive during certain abortion procedures, even if the infants are expected to pass away within seconds.

"This bill is misleading and unnecessary. Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine," Kelly said in a statement after she vetoed the bill. "The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients."