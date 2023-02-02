Karen Nochimowski: mother, chef and author of '6-Minute Meals'

Scripps News' Chance Seales speaks with Karen Nochimowski — chef, mother to three boys, the author of "6-Minute Dinners & More!" and food contributor for the Daily Herald. She also runs a weekly soup kitchen that provides a five-course homemade hot dinner and outdoor free food pantries around Chicago called "Momma Chef's Soup Kitchen and Little Free Pantries." All proceeds from her book go towards the weekly food kitchens.