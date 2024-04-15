Kesha changes lyrics to 'Tik Tok' to throw shade at Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Lawsuit targets 'Diddy,' son: 'Apple does not fall far from the tree'
The news comes weeks after federal agents raided Combs' homes amidst numerous lawsuits.
Tick-tock on the clock, and his party has stopped as the fall of disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs continues.
Over the weekend, singer-songwriter Kesha changed the lyrics of one of her most popular hits, “Tik Tok,” to diss Combs.
Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp’s Coachella performance Sunday, taking the stage and belting out the opening line of the song: “Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy,” but with a new twist: "Wake up in the mornin' like f*** P Diddy." After dissing Combs, Kesha and Rapp gave him the middle finger.
The song, which was first released in 2010, is a party anthem subtly implying that nobody knows how to party quite like Combs.
The lyrical rewrite came weeks after federal agents raided Combs' homes amidst numerous lawsuits, including one accusing him of sex trafficking and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) violations.
But even before Sunday, Kesha made her stance clear: She wants nothing to do with the music mogul.
Shortly after R&B singer Cassandra Ventura settled her lawsuit over the physical and sexual abuse she experienced with Combs, Kesha removed his name from the song completely and sang "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me" during a performance last year, Billboard reported.
