Key attorney in Trump's Georgia election case speaks with Scripps News

Trump can appeal ruling keeping Fani Willis on Georgia election case
Judge Scott McAfee granted a request by Trump's attorneys to have an appeals court review his decision to not disqualify Willis from the case.LEARN MORE
Ashleigh Merchant talks about motion to disqualify Fani Willis: “I'd been called a liar so many times that day, I think I was sort of numb to it.”
Of all the attorneys who are representing former President Donald Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants in the criminal case against him in Georgia for alleged election interference, Atlanta defense lawyer Ashleigh Merchant has become perhaps the most prominent.
Merchant’s national profile skyrocketed in January when she revealed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had had a personal romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to pursue the case.
Earlier this month, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis can remain on the case — if Wade were no longer part of it. Wade resigned that same day.
In an interview with Scripps News, Merchant told legal correspondent Ava-joye Burnett she believes she can still win an appeal to disqualify Willis.
