Kids' Baby Shark bath toys recalled over risk of cuts, impalement

Millions of Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled after several children were reportedly cut or impaled by them.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling about 6.5 million Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and 1 million Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys because of their hard plastic top fins that may cause injury. The CPSC said Zuru, the company that makes the toys, is aware of at least 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the toys, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations or puncture wounds.
Nine of the reported incidents required medical attention or stitches, the agency said.
CPSC
The full-size Baby Shark toys were sold individually and in packs of three between May 2019 and March 2023 at several retailers, including Walmart, CVS, Dollar General, Target and Amazon. The Mini Baby Shark toys were sold individually and in multi-packs at the same stores from July 2020 through June of this year.
Consumers who bought these toys are being urged to immediately stop using them and contact Zuru for a full refund.
