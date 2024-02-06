Killer Mike blames 'over-zealous' security guard for Grammys arrest

Rapper Killer Mike detained by police at the Grammy Awards
In a video posted by the trade website The Hollywood Reporter, Mike was escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police at Crypto.LEARN MORE
The musician was charged with a misdemeanor, but believes he'll eventually be cleared of all wrongdoing.
Killer Mike is speaking out about an incident that tainted his big night Sunday at the Grammys.
The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, won three Grammys Sunday, winning the award in all categories in which he was nominated — winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and Best Rap Album for "Michael."
But shortly after, the Los Angeles police arrested him during the ceremony, leading him out in handcuffs due to his involvement in an altercation beforehand.
Killer Mike says the dust-up was the result of an "over-zealous security guard."
"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost(sic) confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams," Killer Mike told People Magazine in a statement.
According to the magazine, the musician was charged with a misdemeanor but believes he'll eventually be cleared of all wrongdoing.
Other than that incident, Mike tells the magazine that Sunday night brought a lot more than just awards, and nothing could have really ruined his day.
"We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered — the day after my Grammy win — I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated," he told the magazine.
