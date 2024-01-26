King Charles III admitted to London hospital for prostate treatment

King Charles III was admitted to a London hospital on Friday to undergo a scheduled treatment, Buckingham Palace announced Friday morning.

The announcement comes nine days after Buckingham Palace officials said the king would undergo a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The Palace added that the king's condition is benign. While he is recovering, the king's public events will be postponed.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Exact details on the procedure and recovery have not been disclosed. King Charles turned 75 last November.

As the king announced his diagnosis last week, NHS England reported that its website offering advice on prostate enlargement had an 11 times increase in traffic.

“Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over the age of 50 and you would expect around 70-80% over the age of 75 to have an enlarged prostate," Ian Eardley, national clinical director for NHS England, said in a statement. "Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer, but this isn’t the case. Help is available, and there are a number of tests that can be done to rule out cancer."