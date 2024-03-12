Kobe Bryant statue has several spelling errors and mistakes

Kobe Bryant statue honoring the icon unveiled in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers say they are aware of the typos at the base of the statue and are working to correct them.
The Kobe Bryant statue unveiled last month in Los Angeles is littered with spelling errors and mistakes.
The statue memorializing the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player sits outside the Crypto.com Arena, where hundreds of people gather daily.
At the marble base of the statue is a rendering of the box score from Bryant’s 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. In that box score, the name of former NBA player Jose Calderon is misspelled as “Jose Calderson,” and former player Von Wafer’s name appears as “Vom Wafer.”
The phrase "Coach’s Decision" is misspelled as “Coach’s Decicion” in one instance.
There are also a number of formatting errors on another section of the statue, where Bryant’s accomplishments are listed.
The Lakers said they were working to correct the mistakes.
"We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon," the team said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.
The misspellings and mistakes went viral after international journalist Andre Voigt posted photos of the errors on X.
The statue stands 19 feet tall and is one of three set to honor Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.
