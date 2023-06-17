Kourtney Kardashian makes surprise announcement: 'Travis I'm pregnant'

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcome a baby boy
The 44-year-old reality star made the surprise announcement during a Blink-182 concert Friday night in Los Angeles.
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker.
Kardashian, 44, made the surprise announcement during a Blink-182 concert Friday night in Los Angeles.
The concert was briefly paused as the band stopped to take note of Kardashian in the crowd with a handwritten sign that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant."
A surprised Barker immediately jumped off the stage to hug his wife.
The irony of the announcement was not lost on many Blink-182 fans. The band released the video "All the Small Things" in 1999. In the video, a woman holds up a sign that says, "Travis I'm Pregnant."
The couple, which has six children between them from previous relationships, has been documenting their journey to get pregnant.
In an episode of "The Kardashians" Kourtney stated that she was "officially done with IVF," but still hoped to have a baby with Barker.
"I believe it will happen," she said.
Pregnancy after the age of 35 carries more risks, health officials say. According to the Mayo Clinic, the possibility of miscarriage goes up with age, as well as premature birth and chromosomal conditions.
Despite the risks, more women are having babies later in life. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 133,000 women between the ages of 40 and 44 gave birth to children in 2022. That's up from 126,000 in 2021.
