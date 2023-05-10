Kyler Murray donates $15K to boy who lost family in Texas shooting

Police: Firearms used in Texas mall shooting were purchased legally
The NFL quarterback expressed anger immediately following the shooting, asking, "When is this s*** gonna stop?"
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has donated $15,000 to a boy who lost his parents and 3-year-old brother in the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas.
Murray's donation is the largest to the GoFundMe page that was set up for the 6-year-old boy, who was also wounded in the shooting. As of Wednesday, more than $1.7 million had been donated to the boy.
The NFL quarterback, who went to Allen High School, expressed his anger immediately following the shooting, asking how he could help, adding, "When is this s*** gonna stop?"
Kyu Song Cho, Cindy Cho and their 3-year-old son were among the eight people killed in the shooting at the mall on Saturday. Seven others, including the Chos' 6-year-old boy, were injured. According to the GoFundMe page, the boy is recovering and is out of the intensive care unit.
A responding officer killed the 33-year-old gunman minutes after he opened fire.
Law enforcement officials briefed the media on the investigation on Tuesday. They said the gunman had eight guns with him at the time of the shooting, all purchased legally.
Police are still investigating the gunman's motive. Investigators said they are aware that he had "neo-Nazi ideation." However, they also said it appeared the gunman targeted the location rather than specific groups of people at the mall, claiming he appeared to be shooting indiscriminately.
