LA Dodgers reverse course and reinvite LGBTQ group to Pride Night

LA Dodgers face backlash for disinviting LGBTQ group from Pride Night
The team withdrew its invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-described satirical group of queer and trans "nuns."LEARN MORE
The Los Angeles Dodgers apologized to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for rescinding the invitation.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-described group of queer and trans "nuns," have been reinvited to participate at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Pride Night.
The organization faced backlash after rescinding its invitation to the group because people have been "offended" by their inclusion.
"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the Dodgers said in a statement.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence accepted the apology, saying they spoke with the organization's president and CEO and concluded it was "sincere."
Critics have called the group "blasphemous" because of its use of religious imagery, claiming it's an insult to the Catholic faith. However, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence addressed the criticism, saying they are not anti-Catholic and pride themselves on service to their community.
The group insisted that the back and forth with the Dodgers has come with a silver lining.
"Our group has been strengthened, protected and uplifted to a position where we may now offer our message of hope and joy to far more people than before.
The Dodgers' Pride Night will take place on June 16.
