La Nueva América: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Health care providers aim to reach Hispanic people in need of services
More outreach is needed about some forms of medical care, particularly in the context of organ and tissue donation.
Scripps News hears from the voices and communities that make up America's fastest-growing minority group.
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Scripps News is investigating America’s rising Hispanic and Latino population. The changing demographics are impacting the country in some unexpected places, like North Dakota. Why is this state increasingly drawing more Hispanics?
This Scripps News special also includes a roundtable of influential Hispanic voices discussing the current state of important community affairs, from immigration issues to gun violence; and includes a heartwarming, informative profile of the Garifuna community.
As more non-Latino workers are leaving the workforce, Latinos continue to stay working as their contribution to the economy grows.
Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellow Ana Rocio Castillo Romero is identifying issues to help the city of Paterson, NJ, and its Hispanic constituents.
The Latino community is represented in fewer than 10% of children's books. But that number is far better than it was in 1994: only 2%.
