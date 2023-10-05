watch live
Hispanic Heritage Month

La Nueva América: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Scripps News hears from the voices and communities that make up America's fastest-growing minority group.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
Posted: 9:00 p.m. EDT Oct 5, 2023

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Scripps News is investigating America’s rising Hispanic and Latino population. The changing demographics are impacting the country in some unexpected places, like North Dakota. Why is this state increasingly drawing more Hispanics?

This Scripps News special also includes a roundtable of influential Hispanic voices discussing the current state of important community affairs, from immigration issues to gun violence; and includes a heartwarming, informative profile of the Garifuna community.