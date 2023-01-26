Basketball

Lakers’ LeBron James closes in on all-time scoring record

After scoring 20 points in the Lakers'113-104 win over the Spurs Wednesday night, James sits 158 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James goes for a layup.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
January 26, 2023

After nearly two decades in the NBA, LeBron James is about to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.

After scoring 20 points in the Lakers’ 113-104 win over the Spurs Wednesday night, James sits 158 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his two-decade career with the Bucks and Lakers.

One game earlier, James became the first player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in a game against all 30 NBA teams. It was the 69th time James has scored 40 or more in a game.

While both players had lengthy careers, James is about to become the league’s scoring leader while playing fewer games. He has played 155 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar.

Given James averages 27.2 points a game, he is on pace to set the record Feb. 7 against Oklahoma City.

If you want to track James’ progress toward the record, click here.

Top 5 NBA scorers (as of Jan. 26, 2023)

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387)

2. LeBron James (38,230)

3. Karl Malone (36,928)

4. Kobe Bryant (33,643)

5. Michael Jordan (32,292)

