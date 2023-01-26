Lakers’ LeBron James closes in on all-time scoring record

Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
After scoring 20 points in the Lakers'113-104 win over the Spurs Wednesday night, James sits 158 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
After nearly two decades in the NBA, LeBron James is about to become the league’s all-time leading scorer.
After scoring 20 points in the Lakers’ 113-104 win over the Spurs Wednesday night, James sits 158 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his two-decade career with the Bucks and Lakers.
One game earlier, James became the first player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in a game against all 30 NBA teams. It was the 69th time James has scored 40 or more in a game.
While both players had lengthy careers, James is about to become the league’s scoring leader while playing fewer games. He has played 155 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar.
Given James averages 27.2 points a game, he is on pace to set the record Feb. 7 against Oklahoma City.
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387)
2. LeBron James (38,230)
3. Karl Malone (36,928)
4. Kobe Bryant (33,643)
5. Michael Jordan (32,292)
