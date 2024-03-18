Lawmakers reach unofficial deal on government funding

Congress scrambles to avoid a looming partial government shutdown
Lawmakers have agreed on the key components of the bill, but the language will still need to be prepared ahead of a Friday funding deadline.
Lawmakers have agreed on the key components of a deal to avert a government shutdown, Scripps News learned on Monday, though the text of the bill will still need to be prepared ahead of its Friday deadline.
Negotiators had already reached a tentative agreement on most parts of the new spending bill, which will direct more than $880 billion for the Pentagon and funds for the Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor.
One of the last major obstacles was funding for the Department of Homeland Security.
Border issues are a key campaign plank for both parties during this year's election.
The White House says it has done all it can to enable DHS's efforts at border control, and says it would like the agency to get more funds.
But administration officials reiterated Monday that it will be up to Congress to finalize a deal.
“It is their job to keep the government open,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives will have 72 hours to review the proposed agreement, which means a vote in the chamber may not take place until Thursday.
The Senate will have until Friday at midnight to vote on anything the House passes.
Here's a look at the chances of a government shutdown later this week and why this latest battle to avoid one is much trickier than the previous one.
