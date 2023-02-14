Lawsuit accuses Alabama jail in shocking case of inmate abuse, death
A lawsuit filed by Anthony Mitchell's family alleges that Walker County deputies kept him in a freezer for hours.
Weeks after an Alabama inmate apparently froze to death, his family is now filing a lawsuit.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office took Anthony Mitchell into custody Jan. 13. Two weeks later, deputies transported him to a hospital, where he later died.
What happened in between is unclear. But hospital officials say he had a core body temperature of 72 degrees.
A lawsuit filed by the family alleges that deputies kept Mitchell in a freezer for hours. The sheriff's office has yet to comment on the allegations.
