Lawsuit says Peloton instantly killed man when bike fell on his neck

A lawsuit filed against Peloton claims the bike instantly killed a man while he was doing a workout in his New York City apartment.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Furtado of Brooklyn was completing a "Core" workout on the Peloton, which requires riders to get off their bikes and onto the floor for an exercise circuit. When rising from the floor, Furtado used the bike to assist him in getting up. That's when the Peloton spun around and struck his neck and face, severing his carotid artery and killing him on impact.

Officers from the New York City Police Department discovered the bike still resting on his neck and face.

The lawsuit was filed months ago by Furtado's mother, but was brought to light this week by the Daily Beast.

Lawyers for Peloton responded in court papers that the company was not to blame for Furtado's death because his injuries were a result of his own negligence and "misuse or abuse of the product," according to The Associated Press.

"We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Furtado family for this unfortunate accident. As a Member-first company, the health and safety of our Member community is a top priority," Peloton SVP of Global Communications Ben Boyd said in statement to The Daily Beast.

Johanna Furtado, Ryan's mother, is seeking undisclosed damages, and accused Peloton of failing to warn users of dangers if their product is used as a brace.

This is the first known case blaming a Peloton bike for a death. Previously, Peloton recalled about 125,000 of its treadmills after the death of a child and injuries to others.