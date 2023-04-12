Life expectancy declining, FDA commissioner blames misinformation

Experts warn almost 80% of youth get tax advice from social media
Data says a majority of young people get financial and tax advice from social media, but experts warn that we can't trust all of it.LEARN MORE
The head of the FDA says a major reason Americans aren't expected to live as long is due to the spread of false health information.
Life expectancy in the U.S. has declined in recent years and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf says misinformation is playing a role.
Califf told CNBC that where people are getting their health information is leading to declining health outcomes.
"Why aren't we using medical products as effectively and efficiently as our peer countries? A lot of it has to do with choices that people make because of the things that influenced their thinking," Califf told the outlet.
He told CNBC that rooting out misinformation remains a priority of his.
"You think about the impact of a single person reaching a billion people on the internet all over the world. We just weren't prepared for that," Califf told CNBC. "We don't have societal rules that are adjudicating it quite right, and I think it's impacting our health in very detrimental ways."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. life expectancy at birth has dropped from 78.8 years in 2019 to 76.1 years in 2021. Data for 2022 is not yet available.
Data says a majority of young people get financial and tax advice from social media, but experts warn that we can't trust all of it.LEARN MORE
With a 2.7-year drop in life expectancy in the last two years, it marked the largest two-year decline in life expectancy since 1921-23, the CDC said. At 76.1 years, it is also the lowest life expectancy the U.S. has had since 1996.
Health misinformation especially came to the forefront during the push to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC led efforts to combat misinformation and disinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
The issue of health misinformation isn't just an issue in the U.S. The World Health Organization noted the challenges of false health information spreading on social media platforms.
"Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are critical in disseminating the rapid and far-reaching spread of information," said a review conducted by the WHO. The organization says, "Repercussions of misinformation on social media include such negative effects as 'an increase in erroneous interpretation of scientific knowledge, opinion polarization, escalating fear and panic or decreased access to health care."
Officials say the state's expansion will cover an estimated 600,000 people who fall into a "coverage gap."
Five states saw bills this week that put limits on transgender rights, from health care to sports they can play.
The bill requires Kansas' medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors.
Rep. Pearson was expelled, along with Rep. Jones, following a protest on gun control after The Covenant School shooting.
Reworked Respironics DreamStation CPAP, BiPAP machines, made by Phillips, are being recalled because they may not work.
Former attorney general Brian Frosh tells Scripps News the Baltimore church was slow to produce documents in an investigation that took four years.