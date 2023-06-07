Lionel Messi goes to MLS's Inter Miami after Paris Saint-Germain exit

Life after the WNBA: Hall of Famer is using tea to make change
WNBA star Tamika Catchings took over a tea shop in Indianapolis in 2017, and she's been working to revitalize the area around the shop ever since.LEARN MORE
The soccer star from Argentina has confirmed he will not return to Paris St. Germain, and will now join Inter Miami.
It could put a new spin on the future of Major League Soccer.
Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi has announced he will join MLS and Inter Miami, after deciding not to return to Paris St. Germain.
The move was reportedly a year in the making after the coveted free agent decided against going with big spenders like Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.
Inter Miami released a stylized video on Wednesday with clips of the hype in the media amid its journey to have Messi join the team.
Clips in various international media outlets are shown, telling the story of three teams working to win over Messi. Front page sports stories are splashed across the screen, showing how many thought it was unlikely that such a major player for the sport would come to MLS.
U.S. sports outlets reported that the deal would likely involve commercial contracts with major U.S.-based retailers like Apple and Adidas, who are already partnered with MLS.
The negotiations over where Messi would land involved major money talks. A deal with Barcelona might have meant time with a prestigious team, but not as much money. Saudi Arabia was reportedly offering somewhere around $400 million per year. Miami was able to offer a less lucrative deal, but with commercial partners offering something a bit more creative — and possibly more profitable — in the longer-term.
The 83-year-old walked in front of the mound and tossed a pitch to the Nationals' bald eagle mascot in front of home plate.
The PGA Tour said it has formed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, ending a feud with its LIV Golf venture.
Liam Hendriks got his first win of the MLB season Sunday night, just six months after being diagnosed with advanced stage blood cancer.
