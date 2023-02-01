WATCH LIVE - The funeral of Tyre Nichols
Scripps News streams the funeral of Tyre Nichols live from Memphis, Tennessee.
Nichols family / AP
February 1, 2023
12:56
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Freed In U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap
Brittney Griner's arrest in February made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad.By Russian Federal Security Service via AP
0:33
Indiana Police Arrest Man In 2017 Killings Of 2 Teen Girls
The bodies of Libby and Abby were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while hiking on a trail.By J. Kyle Keener / The Pharos-Tribune / AP
0:41
Uvalde, Texas Schools Suspend Entire Police Force After Outrage
School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave.By Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Top Stories
5:00
Mississippi musicians are pushing to reclaim state's music history
Many genres of music have roots that tie back to Mississippi. Now, the music industry in the state is trying to reclaim its history.By Scripps News
17-year-old founder of a reading club for Black boys becomes an author
Congrats to the new author!By Books N Bros via Facebok
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
It's the Republican's latest step onto the front lines of the nation's culture wars as he considers a 2024 bid for the White House.By Marta Lavandier / AP