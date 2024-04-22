Los Angeles mayor declared safe after suspect breaks into her home

Annual count of homeless residents begins in Los Angeles
The count aims to estimate how many people are unhoused and what services they may require, such as mental health or drug addiction treatment.LEARN MORE
Authorities did not immediately release the name or other information about the suspect and said an investigation is ongoing.
Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday morning, officials said.
Bass and her family were not harmed when a suspect gained access to Getty House, the LA mayor's official residence on Irving Boulevard.
“Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on social media, adding that police responded and took a suspect into custody without incident.
“Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," her office said in a statement.
The count aims to estimate how many people are unhoused and what services they may require, such as mental health or drug addiction treatment.LEARN MORE
The LAPD did not immediately release the name or other information about the suspect and said an investigation is ongoing.
Bass served as a Democratic member of Congress from 2011 until her election as the city’s 43rd mayor in 2022. The former state Assembly leader is the first woman and second Black person to hold the post, after former Mayor Tom Bradley, who held the position from 1973 to 1993.
The shooting occurred at an unsanctioned block party in Orange Mound Park, with an estimated 200 to 300 attendees.
The 66-year-old woman driving the car was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death, according to the sheriff's office.
While the two lived together after her release from jail, a court filing said the couple separated on March 25 and have lived apart since then.
A new documentary tells the story of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Tokyo Games in 2021.
Concerns about the bird flu have grown in recent months as it has continued to decimate bird populations and spread to more mammals.
The deadline for parties to confirm their presidential candidate in Ohio is Aug. 7, but the Democratic National Convention isn't until Aug. 19.