Lost Island: The Maui Wildfires

Maui fires are another disaster in which warning sirens stayed silent
No one activated Hawaii’s extensive network of outdoor emergency alarms, a spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency tells Scripps News.LEARN MORE
Scripps News' Scott Withers takes a closer look at what is likely to become the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.
Tonight our coverage of the Maui wildfires continues with a Scripps News special report. We take a closer look at the devastation and the plans to rebuild.
Scripps News' Scott Withers is on the ground in Hawaii with a closer look at the catastrophic fires that incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina, Maui in what will likely become the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.
The wind-driven fires have killed more than 100 people, pitched those displaced into a struggle for housing and shelter, and led to questions and criticism about why the state's early-warning sirens weren't used to alert residents.
Click here to watch Lost Island: The Maui Wildfire on Scripps News' YouTube channel.
No one activated Hawaii’s extensive network of outdoor emergency alarms, a spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency tells Scripps News.LEARN MORE
The agency has approved more than $5.6 million in aid so far, a figure that is expected to grow sharply.
Officials have told residents to be out of the city by noon on Friday.
The director faced criticism for not using the island's warning sirens to alert residents of the fire.
The agency has approved more than $5.6 million in aid so far, a figure that is expected to grow sharply.
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is running in a crowded Republican field of long shots who have various ideas on U.S. foreign policy.
Orange iguanas, which are not native to the U.S., are sometimes kept as pets. Authorities in Colorado said the iguana was docile when rescued.