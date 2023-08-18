watch live
toggle menu
Natural Disasters

Lost Island: The Maui Wildfires

Scripps News' Scott Withers takes a closer look at what is likely to become the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.

Scripps News
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
Posted: 8:00 p.m. Aug 18, 2023

Tonight our coverage of the Maui wildfires continues with a Scripps News special report. We take a closer look at the devastation and the plans to rebuild.

Scripps News' Scott Withers is on the ground in Hawaii with a closer look at the catastrophic fires that incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina, Maui in what will likely become the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.

The wind-driven fires have killed more than 100 people, pitched those displaced into a struggle for housing and shelter, and led to questions and criticism about why the state's early-warning sirens weren't used to alert residents.

Click here to watch Lost Island: The Maui Wildfire on Scripps News' YouTube channel.

Maui fires are another disaster in which warning sirens stayed silent
Maui fires are another disaster in which warning sirens stayed silent

Maui fires are another disaster in which warning sirens stayed silent

No one activated Hawaii’s extensive network of outdoor emergency alarms, a spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency tells Scripps News.

LEARN MORE