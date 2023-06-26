Louisiana may get new congressional map after Supreme Court decision

Supreme Court rules for Black voters in Alabama in redistricting case
The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the Voting Rights Act.LEARN MORE
The U.S. Supreme Court lifted a hold on a Louisiana case after it rejected a congressional redistricting map in Alabama.
The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.
The order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama. In that case, the court affirmed a lower-court ruling that found the map was in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted.
The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the Voting Rights Act.LEARN MORE
The Louisiana case was on hold pending a decision in the Alabama case. The hold allowed the disputed map to be used during last year's midterm elections.
However, with Monday's ruling, the justices gave the green light for an appeal to be heard at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
A ruling from the appeals court could have a major impact on the 2024 election, especially as Democrats attempt to regain control of the House of Representatives.
A report by the Brennan Center for Justice found 11 states enacted 13 restrictive voting laws in the first five months of this year.LEARN MORE
The court ruled Friday that Texas and Louisiana lack standing to sue the Biden administration over its 2021 deportation policy.
The Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote rejected arguments that the law is too broad and violates the Constitution.
The court's conservatives were in the 6-3 majority Thursday against Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was sent to prison on federal gun charges.
Sean Weber and his partner Daniel Higgins explain the difficulties of parenthood amid a wave of legislation that restricts LGBTQ+ rights.
The incident happened at Philip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock, Colorado, about 40 miles south of Denver.
In an 11-minute audio statement, Yevgeny Prigozhin denied trying to attack the Russian state.