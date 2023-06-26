Louisiana may get new congressional map after Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana case that could force the state to redraw congressional districts to boost Black voting power.

The order follows the court's rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama. In that case, the court affirmed a lower-court ruling that found the map was in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted.

The Louisiana case was on hold pending a decision in the Alabama case. The hold allowed the disputed map to be used during last year's midterm elections.

However, with Monday's ruling, the justices gave the green light for an appeal to be heard at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

A ruling from the appeals court could have a major impact on the 2024 election, especially as Democrats attempt to regain control of the House of Representatives.