Louisville police release body camera footage of bank shooting

Louisville police released footage of officers responding to a shooting at a bank on Monday.

Timothy D. Easley / AP
By Scripps News Staff
April 11, 2023

Louisville Metro Police on Tuesday released footage of officers responding to a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

The footage shows body camera views from two officers as they arrive on the scene and approach the bank’s front doors. Police say the suspect waited in ambush for the officers to arrive.

Two officers were injured during the exchange, including Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was struck in the head by a bullet.

The footage shows Officer Corey Galloway moving to cover and directing other officers as they arrive to prepare to rescue Wilt. Galloway then fires on the suspect in the lobby of the bank, killing him. 

The gunman, an employee of the bank, killed five people and wounded eight others in the shooting. 

Hospital officials say Wilt was in critical but stable condition Tuesday. Four of those who were wounded during the shooting inside the bank were still in the hospital.

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.

A Louisville Metro Police technician photographs bullet holes at the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police: Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago

The rifle used in the shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank was purchased last week, officials revealed Tuesday.

